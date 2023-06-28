ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Angie Gioiosa Memorial Race is celebrating its 50th anniversary on July 4, 2023.

From the Hollidaysburg drumline sending off participants to the end of the race in Heritage Plaza, patriotism will be on full display. Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with Frank Kopriva and Phyllis Baker from the Blair Regional YMCA Race Team. The race courses include a 15K run, 5K, and a 2-mile walk. Baker says they expect about 800 runners on July 4th.

Runners and walkers will enjoy the courses designed for all members of the family. The 4th of July Race has been a community favorite for 50 years with over 1,000 participants.

Online registration will close on Monday, July 3, 2023, at 11:00 AM. Registration on the day of the race will be available from 6:30 am to 7:15 am at Mishler Theatre.