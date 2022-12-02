HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Let Rachel Bites sweeten up your next party with custom-designed sugar cookies to match your theme, give as a favor, a corporate gift with your business logo or an assortment of gourmet cookies to offer to friends and family.

Rachel Stoehr, the owner of Rachel Bites, makes sure you have the perfect cookies for any occasion. She hits the Studio 814 Kitchen with hosts Rebecca Petner and Morgan Koziar to show off her fun cookie decorating kits, paint-your-own cookies, cocoa bombs, and more sweet treats for the holiday season.

You can find treats from Rachel Bites at Boro Coffee in Hollidaysburg, Blair County. Looking for custom cookies? Call or text Rachel at 814-931-4050. Check out her full menu here.