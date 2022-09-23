ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner shares her experience with a 3-day juice cleanse with her new friend Jen Hrivnak from JOOS.

JOOS is located in historic downtown Altoona. JOOS is a cafe for health and wellness that serves up fresh cold-pressed juices, smoothies, and bone broth. They are “All about healthy. Getting healthy. Staying healthy. Offering healthy options.”

JOOS is offering a 1, 2, or 3 day juice cleanses, plus their special 15% discount for the month of September.

Rebecca shares how she started her day with celery juice. Followed by a Green Detox consisting of apples, lemons, celery, cucumbers and ginger. She would alternate the Green Detox with a nutrient-filled bright purple drink filled with juiced apples, red cabbage, and lemons. There is also a veggie broth for when you need something warm and savory but are still avoiding consuming solid foods.

And before bed, it’s lemon and blue spirulina which is an algae that reduces inflammation. Hrivnak says “juice cleanses are a great way to reset digestion while still taking in calories and nutrition.” Conducting a cleanse with a buddy is also great because you have accountability and a friend to text or call when you need support.

“I’m a believer,” says Petner. She says the cleanse left her feeling energized, happy and refreshed!