ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — H.O.P.E. Drop-In Center in Altoona, Blair County is “a place that serves the community as a refuge without stigma.” It is a place where individuals can go to relax and grow in their mental health recovery.

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner and Morgan Koziar had the pleasure of attending the H.O.P.E. Drop-In Center’s 2022 Holiday Luncheon. Chef Janet DeGennaro of Sip and Saute helped to cook and prepare the meal along with her husband Bobby and many volunteers in the 814.

The drop-in center provides a safe place for promoting wellness, opportunity, purpose, and empowerment for those in recovery and firmly believes “We are individuals first, not our diagnosis.”

They provide hot meals on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.

H.O.P.E. Drop-In Center is designed to assist individuals in mental health recovery. They provide a safe place to meet and talk freely with others, participate in practical exercises, experience meaningful activities, and make connections. There are also a ton of resources and services available at the non-profit.

​They offer individual and group support to teach coping methods such “as yoga and breathing techniques from local yoga studios to the activities that make life fun, going to the Altoona Curve, craft nights, and playing games.”

All of their services are designed to help individuals feel better — whether they need a break or feel overwhelmed and don’t know what to do. H.O.P.E. Drop-In Center can help.

H.O.P.E. Drop-In Center is available by phone at 814-207-2296 or follow their Facebook page to see what they are doing in the 814 community.