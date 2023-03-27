From the Emmys to the Oscars to the Grammys, red carpets were packed this year with showstopping glitz and glamour as millions of Americans gathered to take in the flawless fashion fits and speculate about how the hottest Hollywood stars maintain their youthful, tight glowing skin.

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner chats with celebrity dermatologist Dr. Ava Shamban and pop culture maven Kirbie Johnson to hear about what’s hot on the red carpet this season!

No matter the outfit no matter the occasion skin is in! From red carpets to boardrooms and carpool lines learn from the best about must-have treatments and trends for spring and how you can get your skin and body red carpet ready!

Dr. Shamban says these procedures that celebs get are available to all of us!

For that dewy glow, many A-listers get the “Clear + Brilliant” laser. For skin tightening, Thermage is “a pioneer and global leader in non-invasive skin tightening treatments.”

Dermatologist to the stars Dr. Ava Shamban is teaming up with beauty guru and pop culture maven Kirbie Johnson to spill the secrets of red-carpet fashion and celebrity skincare and how celebrities prepare for their big Hollywood moment. Whether you’re headed to a business meeting or to the carpool line, learn about fan favorites perfect for the on-the-go lifestyle. Plus – find out from a derm-to-the-stars how celebrities are getting a refreshed look – not only on their face but their whole body — with non-invasive medical aesthetic treatments…and how you can achieve the fountain-of-youth look for yourself.

About Dr. Ava Shamban:

Dr. Ava Shamban is a board-certified dermatologist who believes that appearance and self-esteem are one and the same. She dedicates herself to helping patients worldwide heal their skin to live happier lives. A California native, Dr. Ava graduated magna cum laude from Harvard University and earned her medical degree from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine. She is currently a member of the ASDS, and the AAD, and serves on the editorial board for The Journal of Clinical and Aesthetic Dermatology. In addition to her practices in Santa Monica and Beverly Hills, Dr. Ava was also an Assistant Clinical Professor of Dermatology at the UCLA-Geffen School of Medicine. She lectures internationally and serves as a principal investigator on many clinical and FDA trials. She is the author of Heal Your Skin: The Breakthrough Plan for Renewal (Wiley, 2011), makes regular television appearances on CBS’s The Doctors and ABC’s Extreme Makeover and is a frequently quoted health and beauty expert in magazines all over the world.

About Kirbie Johnson:

Kirbie Johnson is an on-camera host, podcaster, producer, and journalist. She’s been featured on The Today Show, The BBC, and The Doctors, has spoken at national events, and has contributed to The Cut, Elle, Glamour, The Hollywood Reporter, Byrdie, and InStyle and is Allure’s resident entertainment columnist. Kirbie has reported from The Golden Globes and the GRAMMY Awards, Clive Davis’s GRAMMY Party, and Elton John’s Oscar Party. Starting her career at millennial publisher POPSUGAR in 2011, she helmed several shows for the media company and grew POPSUGAR Beauty’s video presence online.