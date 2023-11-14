ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Get ready to see those iconic red kettles, and hear the ringing of the bells. The Altoona Salvation Army is gearing up for their Red Kettle Campaign for the 2023 season. Altoona Salvation Army Church Pastor, Larry Fulmer stopped by to tell us what spots you can expect to see bell ringers this year. “Places like the JCPenny, Hobby Lobby, Walmart, Boscov’s and Sam’s Club,” says Fulmer.

Pastor Fulmer wants to emphasize the fact that when people donate money in the Red Kettle Campaign, the money stays local.

Mayor Matt Pacifico even helped launch the kick-off for the Red Kettle Campaign by kicking a field goal at Bishop Guilfoyle High School.

Details on the Altoona Salvation Army can be found by visiting their website here or giving them a call at (814) 942-8104.