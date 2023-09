ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with two members of the Red Knights PA Chapter 39 — Vice President, Corbin Molinets and Charter Member, Greg Haney.



The 5th Annual Suicide Awareness Ride is Saturday, September 16, 2023. It starts at the Blazing Arrow Hook and Ladder Fire Station. Registration starts at 10:30 AM with kick stands up at noon. All proceeds go to Blair Co. Suicide Prevention Task Force and the Adam Zook Foundation.