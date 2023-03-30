BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Homelessness in Centre County is increasing according to the most recent survey conducted in January 2022. The Trinity Bellefonte United Methodist Church wants to make a difference and help those in need in the 814.

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with Pastor Doug Conway from the Trinity Bellefonte United Methodist Church to hear more about the steps they are taking to help individuals dealing with homelessness and food insecurity.

Currently, there are no shelters or social services in Bellefonte to assist homeless people. Trinity Bellefonte is working to initiate a program in Bellefonte to help with this problem which will include shelter, meals, and transportation.

Current meal programs available to those in need:

Food Bank – Trinity Bellefonte partners with the Central PA Food Bank and Giant Foods. The Food Bank is open Monday through Friday from 9 am to 2 pm.

Bellefonte Community Lunch – A hot lunch is served (take-out available) on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 11:30 am. Various local churches volunteer to make the lunches.

The Gathering – Trinity Bellefonte serves a hot meal every Wednesday at 6 pm. Take-out and delivery are available starting at 5 pm.

Drop-In Centre – Trinity Bellefonte sponsors a time for food and fellowship on Tuesday and Thursday from 8 to 11 am. Breakfast is served.

Prayer Breakfast – On the last Saturday of each month at 8:30 am. Take-out is available.

Looking to do more? Do you love distance running or walking? Consider joining in for the Hearts for the Homeless Challenge at Governor’s Park in Bellefonte on April 7-8, 2023. You can choose to register for 6 hours, 12 hours, or 24 hours.

The Hearts for the Homeless Challenge is a fundraiser to provide financial support for outreach to the homeless in Bellefonte, Centre County. “100% of the proceeds go to helping the homeless,” says Pastor Doug.

The race is a 1-mile loop with gravel, grass, trail, and some pavement.

Follow the Trinity United Methodist Church on Facebook or call 814-355-9425 if you would like to help in their efforts to eradicate homelessness in Centre County and beyond.