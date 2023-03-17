ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Year round the American Cancer Society and Relay for Life work to raise money to support a community of people diagnosed with cancer. Of course everyone has heard of Relay for Life at some point. Sue Boland and Debbie Osborn both volunteer with the organization and they stopped by to share some upcoming events and dates to be aware of if you plan on supporting the cause.

Their Designer Purse BINGO is right around the corner, on Sunday April 23, 2023. There are beautiful, high-end, name brand bags (COACH, Michael Kors, Kate Spade)that are up for grabs at this event. BINGO will start at 2pm, and doors open up at 1pm. You can check out the flyer down below for more details.

This year’s Relay for Life is event is set for June 9th and 10th. The organization is looking for volunteers and participants. If you’d like to register, email sharon.okeiff-fusco@cancer.org.