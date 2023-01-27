STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Ever since their appearance on the red carpet for the OSCARS, the 360° Photo Booth has been all the rage at parties. Move over traditional photo booths, there’s a new guy in town. A camera that swings around an elevated base, taking videos of people getting ready for their close-up.

It’s a concept that has been adopted locally by an entertainment business based out of State College known as Nittany Entertainment. The company can provide photo booths, DJs, lighting options and more for any event, big or small in the area. Owner, Eric Stoner says he works with Penn State regularly. Initially the team at Penn State asked Eric for the next best thing for an event, and that’s when Eric knew he needed to add a 360° Photo Booth to his line up.

“They became very popular after the OSCARS,” says Stoner. Eric says some people can be a little intimidated by the concept, but he says, it’s pretty easy to get the hang of, and most people love the results. “We live in such a digital world now where everyone wants videos to post on social media.” And he’s not wrong. There has been a major uptick in short video content storming social media platforms thanks to TikTok, Youtube Shorts, and Instagram Reels.

“The 360° Photo Booth gives people the perfect opportunity to do that,” says Stoner. The process is pretty simple. You step up onto the platform (which fits up to four people) back to back and allow the camera to swing around you. “Follow the camera with your face as it spins around you, and move your upper body,” says Stoner, explaining how to get the best video.

“The video is then instantly uploaded onto a laptop, which can then be downloaded onto your phone as an MP4,” says Stoner.

