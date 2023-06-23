ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — June is Acne Awareness Month and one leading Dermatologist is sharing some tips and tricks for viewers who suffer from acne. Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with Dr. Sonia Batra, dermatologist and former co-host of CBS’ “The Doctors.”

Acne is frustrating no matter what age it happens, and because it’s not just skin deep, it can negatively impact an individual’s self-esteem, self-image, and social life. From awkward teenage breakouts to adult hormonal acne, it’s often dismissed as a condition of adolescence, but acne is much more than that. Acne is the most common skin condition in the United States, affecting up to 50 million Americans annually. Approximately 85 percent of people between the ages of 12 and 24 experience at least minor acne.

From debunking myths to educating consumers on skincare, along with her experience, Batra shares a first-of-its-kind revolutionary laser treatment that targets mild, moderate, and severe acne at the source called AviClear. With 92% of patients showing visible improvement after their last treatment, hope is within reach.

ABOUT DR. SONIA BATRA:

Dr. Sonia Batra is the founder of a dermatology practice in Santa Monica, CA, and a co-host of CBS’ former long-running syndicated daytime talk show, The Doctors. Dr. Batra received her A.B., M.P.H, and M.D. degrees from Harvard University, where she graduated magna cum laude and was elected to Phi Beta Kappa. As a Rhodes Scholar, she earned a Master’s degree at the University of Oxford, England. She completed her residency training in Dermatology at Stanford University followed by advanced fellowship training in Mohs micrographic surgery, laser and cosmetic dermatology. She has been selected as a Top Doctor in Dermatology by Castle Connolly, Los Angeles Magazine, and Southern California SuperDoctors. Dr. Batra has appeared on numerous television and media programs over the years, including Dr. Phil, Home and Family, Inside Edition, and The Talk.

