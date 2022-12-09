Race to Stupid was created by sisters Cathy Tenaglia and Marie Eckl. The two were playing “a not-so-fun trivia game with their cousins” and Tenaglia literally said “I feel like I’m racing to stupid,” and that’s how the game’s name was born.

Race to Stupid “is an outrageously fun party trivia game where you can outsmart the smartie pants with the stupidest answers and win the game. Unlike most party games, Race to Stupid puts your knowledge to the test in a hilarious, family-friendly way.”

The sisters grew up in Daguscahonda, Ridgway Township. They attended Ridgway schools. Eckl lives in St Marys, Elk County and Tenaglia lives in Philadelphia. When they aren’t designing and creating games, Eckl is a veterinarian and Tenaglia is a landscape designer.

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner and Morgan Koziar play “Race to Stupid” with the game’s creators. Race To Stupid is fun for all ages. It’s a great way to connect with friends and family over the kitchen table, and allowing kids and adults to take time away from tablets and screens.

Race To Stupid is a great addition to your game cupboard at home! The ladies say “It’s Stupid Fun for Everyone!”

Eckl and Tenaglia also created the card game “Pirate Blast! Battle for Monkey Island.”

“Captain your ship as you fight to become the King of Monkey Island. You’ll have to use any and all of the cargo from your ship! Take turns using your Monkey crew to throw everything from cannonballs to bananas at the other ships. Be careful what you throw, though! The enemy ships might be ready to hurl it back at you!”