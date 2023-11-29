ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The City of Altoona will be kicking off the holiday season with

“GLOW UP ALTOONA.” It’s an initiative that the city is starting for the first time. Glow Up Altoona will take place on Friday December 1st at 6:00pm in Downtown Altoona. The event will feature vendors, a petting zoo, movies, live music, fireworks, a tree lighting, and more!

The Altoona City Mayor and his staff invites the community to come out for a fun night ahead of Altoona’s Christmas parade on Saturday December 2nd at 1:00pm.

