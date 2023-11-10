MARTINSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Eggnog and milk mustaches all around! The Studio 814 hosts Rebecca Petner and Morgan Koziar join the President of Ritchey’s Dairy, Andrew Ritchey, in the 814 Kitchen for a Ritchey’s Holiday Ice Cream Taste Test!

Check out these flavors this holiday season:

Holiday Special Ice Cream – vanilla ice cream with Cherries, Pineapples, Pecans, and Almonds

Peppermint Stick Ice Cream – Vanilla Ice Cream with red and green peppermint candies in it.

Mint Cookies n’ Cream – Mint Ice Cream with Oreos mixed through



Egg Nog Ice Cream – made with Ritchey’s homemade egg nog

MORE ABOUT RITCHEY’S DAIRY:

Oliver C. Ritchey founded Ritchey’s Dairy on August 3, 1940 just outside the rural town of Martinsburg, PA. A farmer for most of his life, his dream was to operate his own dairy. He realized that dream by building a 36’ by 40’ processing plant and dairy store on his farm.

Utilizing the milk from his own farm, Oliver produced Golden Guernsey milk (slightly higher fat content milk), whole milk, ice cream, cottage cheese and other milk products. All the milk products were packaged in returnable glass bottles to be sold through the dairy store, or door-to-door on the two home delivery routes that were started.

In just three years the dairy had grown to the point that Oliver brought his son Paul on to take over as general manager of the dairy. With Paul’s help, the dairy continued to grow and expand its operations. Soon milk was needed from other local farms to keep up with demand.

