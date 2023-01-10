BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art and the Bedford County Humane Society are hosting a meaningful night of entertainment, dinner, and dancing. You still have time to get your tickets to the Crystal Soirée on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at the Omni Bedford Springs Resort & Spa. Proceeds directly benefit these two great organizations in the 814 — SAMA and the Bedford County Humane Society.

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with Christi Draves, Site Director of the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art in Bedford about this exciting event.

Crystal Soirée is “the hallmark as one of the region’s most important charity events raising funds for two significant community organizations.” The theme is “Roaring 20’s,” and guests are encouraged to come dressed in 1920s attire. Long gloves, flapper dresses, feathers, top hats, and more fun styles are all welcome to celebrate and raise funds for the Bedford County Humane Society and SAMA. Click here to get your tickets!

Draves says “formal wear is a must, but theme costume attire is optional”. Feel free to come dressed in your most glitzy and glimmering gowns or even a 3-piece jazz suit!

Scroll down to meet Trigger at the Bedford County Humane Society. Your ticket to the Crystal Soiree helps animals like Trigger!

The event will kick off at 6:00 p.m. with cocktails, and you’re sure to have an entertaining night with musical stylings from Uptown Jazz and exclusive live and silent auctions. Invite your friends to join in the fun and receive special recognition for a single transaction for a full table of ten.

Trigger is ready to find his fur-ever home at the Bedford County Humane Society. Studio 814’s Morgan Koziar sits down with Haley Feaster to hear all about this long-time resident at the shelter. He just needs a family to give him a chance!

The Bedford County Humane Society is co-hosting the Crystal Soirée with the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art. Enjoy a night out and give back to two amazing organizations here in the 814.

There is a special room rate at the Omni Bedford Springs Resort & Spa from now until January 20, 2023. Call 814-623-8100 and don’t forget to mention the Crystal Soirée.