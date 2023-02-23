Rising out of the hills of Central Pennsylvania as a tenacious female-fronted outlaw country band, Stephanie & the Wild Hearts “are living proof that raw talent, ambition, and honesty can still prevail in a fiercely competitive music industry.”

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner chats with musicians Stephanie Onkst (lead singer), Bob Onkst (Rhythm guitar & vocals), Chad Morral (lead guitar), Jake Naugle (bass guitar) and Mark Panek (drums) about their love for music, favorite songs, inspirations, and more.

Some of their musical inspirations include Loretta Lynn and Jimi Hendrix. They’ve performed at The Grange Fair, People’s Choice Festival, and even a private party in Spruce Creek for former President Jimmy Carter.

Stephanie & the Wild Hearts play Jeannie C. Riley’s “Harper Valley PTA” on the 814 SoundStage

Scroll down for even more music!

Stephanie & the Wild Hearts play an original song “Long About Now.”

Stephanie & the Wild Hearts play an original song “Sorry You Got Caught”

About Stephanie and The Wild Hearts:

“The group’s founders Bob Onkst and his wife Stephanie of Hollidaysburg have found the right match of personality and talent and are backed by lead guitarist Chad Morral, bassist Jake Naugle, and drummer Mark Panek. This band has performed at numerous fairs, festivals, parties, weddings, legions, restaurants, and venues during the band’s 7-year history. In response to multiple requests by fans and venues alike, Bob and Stephanie also perform in their acoustic off-shoot, “Wild Desire” and are gaining popularity quickly in the Central Pennsylvania region. No matter if it’s the full band or the acoustic act, these musicians can and have successfully entertained audiences from the youngest preschool students to the young at heart in senior centers and retirement communities.”

