ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Rhyne McCormick and Randy Servello from The Red Eye Kings stop by Studio 814 to chat with hosts Morgan Koziar and Rebecca Petner all about their music, upcoming performances, and more.

The Red Eye Kings is comprised of Rhyne McCormick on lead vocals and guitar, Randy Servello on drums and backing vocals, Todd Vukmanic on bass, Greg Reigle on guitar, Michael Morrison on guitar, Tabyn McCormick on guitar, and Casey Binner on percussion.

The musicians are from Lewistown, Lancaster, Harrisburg, Dillsburg, Lebanon, and Altoona. Servello says “it’s a rare occasion that we have all seven members present at the same show, but when it happens, it’s nothing short of spectacular!”

Servello says their music “propels forth the stories of lost and found love, soul searching, and overcoming dark times with the battle cry of ‘dig a little deeper.'”

Rhyne McCormick and Randy Servello perform an original song written by McCormick called “Deeper.” The song is about Seasonal Affective Disorder or SAD, which McCormick struggles with. Follow The Red Eye Kings on Facebook by clicking here.

Rhyne McCormick and Randy Servello perform “Don’t Start Now” by Dua Lipa.

Rhyne McCormick and Randy Servello from The Red Eye Kings perform an original song “Low Down.”

Rhyne McCormick and Randy Servello hit the 814 Sound Stage to perform an original song written by McCormick by the title of “5104.” If you’d like to book The Red Eye Kings call 717-250-1844 or reach out to them via Facebook.

Check out The Red Eye Kings at Gettysburg Rocks on February 11, 2023, in Hanover, Pa.