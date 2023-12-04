With vacation spending at an all-time high, and projections for 2024 to continue breaking records, the travel industry is alive and well – whether by land, sea, or air, travel agents help book billions of dollars in travel each year. They also cast their ballots for the Travvy Awards, hand-picking the best travel companies, destinations, and more.

Travel industry expert and Executive Editor of TravelPulse.com, Eric Bowman shares some of the biggest winners of the “Oscars” of the travel industry. He says Royal Caribbean and Jamaica walked away with multiple Travvy Awards.

The annual Travvy Awards recognizes the highest standards of excellence in the travel industry, honoring travel companies, products, agencies, and destinations. Allianz Travel Insurance won best travel insurance and best customer service.

For a complete list of winners, click here.