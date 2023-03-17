ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art also known as SAMA is a community art museum. SAMA successfully operates the nation’s longest-running museum satellite system with five museum facilities in the southwestern Pennsylvania cities of Altoona, Bedford, Johnstown, Ligonier and Loretto.

Each SAMA branch hosts fundraisers throughout the year as a way to maintain operations and fund programming throughout the year.

On March 25 SAMA Altoona is hosting a “From Italy with Love’ wine pairing event at the Casino at Lakemont. The event invites attendees to indulge in the taste of Italy with wine from DellaVino Imports Warehouse. Those in attendance will experience a curated culinary experience with the perfectly paired menu and wine selections. An expert sommelier will share samples of a variety of red and white wines with each serving throughout the dinner. Enjoy five servings of wine and food while learning about the different characteristics of each wine, what to look for when tasting wine, and what elements to consider when pairing a wine with food.

Here’s a look at what you will find on the menu:

Course #l

Chef”s Assortment of Antipasto and Butlered Hors D’ oeuvres

Deltetto Nebbiolo d’Alba Brut Rose’ 2019 – Piedmont, Italy

Course #2

Pan-Seared Sea Scallops w/ Lemon Pepper Cream

Deltetto RoeroArneis Diavej 2019 – Piedmont, Italy

Course #3

Giardiniera Vegetables and Burrata lnsalata

Crissante AlessandriaAffeeso Vino Rosato 2020 – La Morra CN, Italy

Course #4

Lasagna Bolognese

Crissante Alessandria Barolo Del Comune di la Morra 2016 – La Morra CN, Italy

Dessert

Gallette de Rois – Frangipane Cake

Deltetto Moscato d’Asti 2021 – Piedmont, Italy

For tickets click here.