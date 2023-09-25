ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art Altoona is back again with another dueling pianos fundraiser on November 3, 2023. The organization typically hosts this event each year, but this year they’re going with a really bright theme to add some more fun into the mix! You’re invited to come and wear your boldest, brightest attire and hear some fun, and familiar pop songs on the ivories! This year the event will be held at The Blairmont Club.

Join SAMA for their ‘Dueling Pianos: Neon Nights,’ an unforgettable experience where creativity, philanthropy, and entertainment unite in a symphony of neon brilliance. Guests will have the opportunity to indulge in a sensory journey through dinner stations that delight the taste buds and visually complement the overall ambiance thoughtfully prepared by the Blairmont’s celebrated chef.

Live music from the Flying Ivories will keep the energy high as guests dance the night away under neon hues. Specializing in all-request, sing-along, totally interactive dueling piano shows, the Flying Ivories tackle music from any genre. The audience is encouraged to get involved in the pianist’s antics in this combination musical performance and comedy act.

The Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art has four branches including Altoona, Bedford, Loretto and Ligonier. Each year, each branch hosts it own fundraiser as a way to keep funds throughout the museums. Ticket sales to these events are what keep organizations like SAMA going.

For details on sponsorships or how you can grab tickets click here.