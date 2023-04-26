ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Mark your calendars! Saturate Altoona is back every Sunday in June at Heritage Plaza in Altoona with their Summer Worship Series.

Join area churches for free food, games, prizes, worship, encouraging messages, and more!

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with Pastor Larry Fulmer from The Salvation Army Church, Pastor Chris Garrettson from Redefined Community Church, and Pastor Tim McGarvey from the Altoona Alliance Church. Fulmer says “Saturate is an event that is hosted by many churches in Altoona with the hopes of showing the unity that we have in Jesus Christ.”

Saturate Altoona will be on the following Sundays: June 4th, June 11th, June 18th, and June 25th. Come out for some food, fun, and fellowship! Follow Saturate Altoona on Facebook!