STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, whip up this delicious dish from Maine Bay & Berry Co. and impress that special someone! Shaun Knight, co-owner of Maine Bay & Berry, joins Studio 814’s Morgan Koziar in the 814 Kitchen to show just how easy it is to create this Saucy Tuscan Butter Shrimp dish.

It all starts with the best ingredients! Maine Bay & Berry Co. brings back fresh seafood from the coast of Maine right here in Central Pennsylvania.

What you will need to make your Saucy Tuscan Butter Shrimp dinner:

2 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

extra-virgin olive oil 1 lb. shrimp, peeled, deveined, and tails removed

shrimp, peeled, deveined, and tails removed Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

3 tbsp. butter

butter 3 cloves garlic, minced

cloves garlic, minced 1 1/2 c. halved cherry tomatoes

halved cherry tomatoes 3 c. baby spinach

baby spinach 1/2 c. heavy cream

heavy cream 1/4 c. freshly grated Parmesan

freshly grated Parmesan 1/4 c. basil, thinly sliced

basil, thinly sliced Lemon wedges, for serving (optional)

In a large skillet over medium-high heat, heat oil. Season shrimp all over with salt and pepper. When oil is shimmering but not smoking, add shrimp and sear until the underside is golden, about 2 minutes, then flip until opaque. Remove from skillet and set aside. Reduce heat to medium and add butter. When the butter has melted, stir in garlic and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add cherry tomatoes and season with salt and pepper. Cook until tomatoes are beginning to burst then add spinach and cook until spinach is beginning to wilt. Stir in heavy cream, Parmesan, and basil, and bring the mixture to a simmer. Reduce heat to low and simmer until sauce is slightly reduced, about 3 minutes. Return shrimp to skillet and stir to combine. Cook until shrimp is heated through, garnish with more basil, and squeeze lemon on top before serving.

About Maine Bay & Berry Co:

Maine Bay & Berry Co. was founded in State College, Centre County in August 2017. Both owners, Shaun Knight, and Christa Stofferahn are local to State College but have always felt the consumer desire for the freshest seafood from New England was apparent but desperately lacking in availability. Knight is originally from Winter Harbor, Maine, and knew that he wanted to bring the freshest seafood to the 814. They also know “that seafood isn’t everyone’s forte.” Maine Bay & Berry also offers pies, soups, and ingredients for cooking a top-notch dish!

