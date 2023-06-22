Rainy day? Make a groovy lava lamp from supplies you can find right in your kitchen cabinet!

What you need:

Mason Jar Vegetable Oil Water Alka-Seltzer Food Coloring

Instructions:

You will wan to first fill your mason jar about ¼ of the way up with water. Next, fill the rest of the mason jar with vegetable oil. After this, you will add some drops of food coloring. Wait until the water at the bottom of the jar turns the color that you picked. You have now made your lava lamp!

To make the lava lamp work, you will want to break an Alka-Seltzer in half and drop the pieces into the mason jar, and then watch it go! For a cool effect, you can put a light at the bottom of the jar to see the lava lamp better.

Science:

There is a lot of science going on in this easy experiment.

First, water and oil do not mix. Water molecules are attracted to other water molecules, and it is polar. Oil molecules are attracted to other oil molecules and are non-polar. This means their molecular structures do not let them bond together or mix.

Water is also sitting at the bottom of the jar, while oil is on top. This is because water is denser compared to the oil. The food coloring is also denser than the oil, and is made up of mostly water, so it will sink to the bottom. Since it is water based, it will not mix with the oil, and will mix with the water at the bottom of the jar.

The Alka-Seltzer tablet is water soluble, and not oil soluble. That is why the reaction will not start until it makes it to the bottom and mixes with the water. In an Alka-Seltzer tablet, there is citric acid (an acid) and a bicarbonate (a base). We know that acids and bases like to react to equalize each other and create carbon dioxide! This reaction is set in place by the water. Once the carbon dioxide is created, it makes bubbles and floats to the top of the jar to try and escape. Once it reaches the top, and the bubble is popped, the water sinks back down to the bottom creating the lava lamp!

