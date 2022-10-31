ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — In this episode of Science with Shields, Christy Shields shows you how to create Spooky Balloons.

What you need:

Water bottles

Small funnel

Sharpie

Balloons

Vinegar

Baking Soda

Instructions:

This is a fun Spooktacular experiment! First, you will want to take your balloon and draw a spooky face onto it with a permanent marker. After you put the face on the balloon, take the funnel and put a tablespoon of baking soda into the balloon.

Next, take an empty water bottle and put about 1/2 cup of vinegar in it. You will also want to use a funnel to put the vinegar into the empty water bottle.

After this, stretch the balloon around the neck of the water bottle, allowing the baking soda to fall into the bottle.

You will then see the vinegar and baking soda reacting and fizzing. If you help the balloon stand straight up, the balloon will begin to fill due to the reaction and look like a ghost. It will stay this way for 15-30 minutes depending on the reaction.

Science:

What is happening in this experiment is the baking soda is a base, while vinegar is an acid. When the base and acid react, it creates carbon dioxide. This carbon dioxide will then blow up the balloon.

When we exhale as humans, we also exhale carbon dioxide which is how we can blow up balloons too!