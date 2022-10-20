TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The “Undead” stumble onto the Studio 814 set to talk about a spooky zombie run happening in the 814 Halloween weekend!

Jen Powell, Director at Tyrone-Snyder Township Public Library and Gary McGovern, Vice President of the Board for the library chat about their partnership with Camp Anderson for the second annual Zombie 5K.

The Zombie 5K is Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 9 AM. Runners, walkers, and zombies are all welcome! Zombies will actually jump out at you along your run and try to take the flags off your belt. If you finish with flags on your belt, you have successfully made it out “alive!” It’s time to run for your life!

Runners

$30 10/11 – 10/28

$35 Race Day Registration (10/29 between 8-8:30)

Zombies

$15 10/11 – 10/28

$20 Race Day Registration (10/29 between 8-8:30)

What is a Zombie?

If you sign up as a “Zombie” you are NOT running in the 5K Race. You are being an active participant in the “Scaring” as runners make their way around the course. We recommend Zombies arrive by 8:20 AM to ensure they can get to the assigned location of race! No Zombie is allowed to make contact with Runner/Walker unless it is to pull their flags.