ALTOONA, Pa, (WTAJ) — September is Suicide Prevention month. Military suicides are at an all time high. Whether a soldier is active duty, or hangs up their uniform, transitioning back to civilian life can be a daunting task. The James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center is doing their part to help veterans feel supported, not only this month, but throughout the year as well. Helping to make a connection with veterans and the resources that they have available to them is crucial for the VA to continue their service and do their part. They understand that our nation’s veterans have paid an expensive price for all of our freedoms that we enjoy on a daily basis.

Kate Gavin, who is the Suicide Prevention Coordinator throughout the James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center. Kate stopped by to share more information about the VA’s role in this month spotlight on suicide and mental health.

To learn more about the James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center and the programs and resources that they have available, click here or call 814-943-8164.