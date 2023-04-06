ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) —Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with Joe Fagnani, Chairperson for Service Paws of Central PA, and Sharon Moore who received her service dog, Waffles, thanks to this great non-profit — SPCP. Moore shares how Service Paws of Central PA has helped her life in so many ways.

Service Paws of Central PA (SPCP) is a non-profit, non-residential, community-based organization, founded in 2011 by Ms. Leslie Kelly. All members of the SPCP Advisory Board are volunteers. SPCP was established with the goal of “helping individuals financially obtain a service dog and/or helping defray extraordinary veterinary costs for those currently using a service dog.”

Are you looking for something fun to do this weekend? Do you love BINGO? You can help support Service Paws of Central PA, and have an afternoon of fun! Details below:

Where: The New UVA Club

1809 Union Avenue

Altoona, PA 16602

When:Sunday, April 23, 2023

1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Cash or Venmo Accepted for the admission of $25.00 which gets you 6 cards and a

FREE Bingo Dauber.

Additional cards can be purchased for $10.00 (3 Cards on one strip)

10 Regular Bingo Games (Regular games winning consists of straight, vertical,

horizontal, or diagonal line)

2 SPECIAL games $2 for a strip of 3 cards

1 JACKPOT game $2 for a strip of 3 cards



Cost: $25.00 per person. We will accept cash, checks (made payable to Service Paws

of Central PA mailed to 413 58th Street, Altoona PA 16602), Venmo, PayPal and Cash

App. Refreshments are available for purchase.

Reservations are required for this event and your non-refundable payment is due at the

time of reservation. Please RSVP no later than April 21, 2023.

Don’t forget the PAWing IT FOREward Golf Tournament on July 19, 2023 at Scotch Valley. It’s a whole day of fun benefiting Service Paws of Central PA .