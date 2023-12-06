STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — There’s a new girl in town, we’re talking about Hannah Morris aka @HappyValleyHannah! Hannah recently broke out onto the influencing scene in State College. She’s lived in Happy Valley with her husband and two kids for 6 years now, and over her time in Centre County, she’s developed an inspiration to share fun things to do with a local audience. Hannah started her influencing journey back in October, and has been collecting and gathering fun local content throughout the area as a way to inspire other families, women, and mammas in the area. “I figured I was already looking for things to do with my little ones, and going to events, and doing fun activities that I might as well share it with others,” says Morris.

Hannah has collaborated with some merchants in the Downtown State College area to present a fun display of inspiration for holiday gifting for everyone on your list this season. Everyone knows about the importance of supporting local and shopping small. Supporting these businesses is what keeps them up and running to contribute to an overall thriving downtown scene.

To follow along on Hannah’s journey, check out her Instagram @HappyValleyHannah.