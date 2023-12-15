Hailing from Syracuse, NY, Molly D’Ago started playing the electric guitar in grade school. She went on to tour the country as support for The All-American Rejects, Pop Evil, Teddy Geiger, and more.

Molly’s first solo release, Lifetime, features Billboard #1 Hit Artist Waylon Reavis of the band Mushroomhead. Her sophomore release, Crazy Ever After, features another Billboard #1 Hit rocker Hugo Ferreira of Tantric.

Molly D’Ago performs “My Sweet Burning Heart”

Molly D’Ago performs “Christmas Day”