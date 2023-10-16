ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Smokin’ J’s BBQ is a restaurant, food truck, and catering business that delivers authentic southern barbecue to the 814. They will be hosting their grand opening on Saturday, November 4, 2023, at the Newburg Fire Association Social Hall. The Grand Opening will be from 12 PM – 2 PM at 2807 Washington Ave in Altoona. Local musicians The Pines and the Moore Brothers will be performing.

Studio 814 hosts Rebecca Petner and Morgan Koziar join Jesse Venturini and Joe Wagner, co-owners of Smokin’ J’s BBQ in the 814 Kitchen to see how they make their delicious smash burgers! Follow Smokin’ J’s BBQ on Facebook!

ABOUT SMOKIN’ J’S BBQ:

“We are here to share our Love and Passion for Authentic BBQ, from our Pulled Pork to our Mac and cheese. To Tantalize your Taste Buds with our collection of Authentic BBQ sauces and rubs. We want you, Our Customers to share our passion for BBQ and to make you a part of our Family. As well as let you enjoy the Food and Taste the Love that we put into every bite!”

Call 814-502-5791 to book Smokin’ J’s for your next event!