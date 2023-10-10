SOMERSET, Pa. (WTAJ) — Come celebrate Halloween with a basket party, dancing, and a free meal at the Somerset Masonic Temple. Studio 814’s Morgan Koziar chats with Paula Barron, an Eastern Star Member, and her husband Chet Barron, a Mason, about the Spooktacular Halloween Basket Party on Saturday, October 28, 2023, from 6-8 p.m. The event is completely free! Costumes are encouraged. You can also buy raffle tickets to bid on AMAZING baskets up for grabs.

All proceeds go to Shriners Children’s Hospital in Erie.

