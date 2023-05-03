ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Southern Allegheny Museum of Art Altoona branch has announced their summer line-up for art camps and workshops. Artist Deb Bunnell and SAMA’s Danté DiAndrea stopped by to talk about how you can register for these camps, and what you can learn.

SAMA Altoona’s 2023 Art Camp – July 10 – 14

SAMA Altoona’s 2023 Art Camp will take place at the Fairview Hills Community Center

SAMA Altoona’s Youth Photography Camp – May 20, 21

SAMA Altoona’s Youth Photography Camp will take place at SAMA Altoona in downtown Altoona

SAMA’s Art camps consist of five days lasting 3 hours a day depending on the age of the child and what course you plan to take. There are two different age groups 5-9 and 10-14. There is a private reception on the last day to conclude the camp so kids get to know what it feels like to have their art displayed in a gallery. The reception takes place at Fairview Hills Community Center.

For more information on SAMA and the programs that they offer, click here or call the museum at 814-946-4464.