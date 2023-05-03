ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Southern Allegheny Museum of Art Altoona branch has announced their summer line-up for art camps and workshops. Artist Deb Bunnell and SAMA’s Danté DiAndrea stopped by to talk about how you can register for these camps, and what you can learn.
- SAMA Altoona’s 2023 Art Camp – July 10 – 14
- SAMA Altoona’s 2023 Art Camp will take place at the Fairview Hills Community Center
- SAMA Altoona’s Youth Photography Camp – May 20, 21
- SAMA Altoona’s Youth Photography Camp will take place at SAMA Altoona in downtown Altoona
SAMA’s Art camps consist of five days lasting 3 hours a day depending on the age of the child and what course you plan to take. There are two different age groups 5-9 and 10-14. There is a private reception on the last day to conclude the camp so kids get to know what it feels like to have their art displayed in a gallery. The reception takes place at Fairview Hills Community Center.
For more information on SAMA and the programs that they offer, click here or call the museum at 814-946-4464.