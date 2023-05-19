UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Special Olympics Pennsylvania (SOPA) is in need of 1,000 area volunteers for its upcoming Summer Games at Penn State.

The Summer Games will be held at Penn State University from Thursday, June 8 to Saturday, June 10. The games are the Special Olympics’ largest statewide competition with over 2,000 athletes.

The games consist of eight Olympic events including athletics, basketball, equestrian, golf, gymnastics, softball, swimming and tennis. Athletes will also experience opening ceremonies, a dance and will have access to health screenings.

Sue Paterno, the wife of late Penn State Football Coach Joe Paterno and SOPA Board Member, said they could not hold the games without volunteers who are paired up with an athlete. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the games saw up to 2,200 athletes.

“We had a lull because of the pandemic and then some kids did not train to compete. So this year we’re at 2,000. I think by next year we’ll be back at 2,200,” Paterno said.

SOPA Volunteer and former WTAJ Anchor Carolyn Donaldson said volunteers provide great help to the athletes during the eight Olympic events and other festivities. In addition to the games, volunteers can help with the Sports Fest, which is the dance part on Friday night and opening ceremonies.

“It will be an amazing parade of athletes in that we need some help with on Volunteers. So that’s why we’re kinda saying ‘get involved.’ It’s fun and you’ll feel better having been involved,” Donaldson said.

Anyone can sign up to volunteer for one day or for all three days. Volunteers can assist at various competition venues, help with award ceremonies, or serve the fans who cheer on the athletes.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

To sign up to volunteer, visit www.specialolympicspa.org to become a class B volunteer. Anyone with questions about volunteering can send an email to volunteer@specialolympicspa.org.