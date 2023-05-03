CENTRE HALL, Pa. (WTAJ) — While it’s not your traditional take on a veterinarian clinic…it’s one that provides hope and healing for many older dogs.

“We do mainly a lot of what we do is helping especially dogs age more gracefully we do a lot with physical therapy pain management little things that we can do to improve older dogs quality of life,” says Dr. Mary Ellen Sayre, owner of ZenPet.

Dr. Mary Ellen Sayre opened ‘Zen Pet’ around four years ago. She wanted to start her own practice as a way to spend more quality time with owners and their pets.

“I was really sick of always being behind, wanting to spend more time with my clients so I just decided to kind of do my own thing,” says Sayre. “I like the more personal approach, I like having long appointments where I can get to know the owners on a more personal level we probably only have about 10 appointments a day but what that means is that we can spend quite a bit of time with the owner and the Pet It just appeals to me when it feels like everybody is rushed and your typical doctor’s appointments or vet appointments are 15/20 minutes…that’s not the case here.”

She works alongside many local vets and gets referrals as a way to help an animal healing process even further…

“A lot of it is rehab. It can be as simple as getting a dog able to take the steps again. We do exercises we do acupuncture or chiropractic sometimes we’ll put them in the underwater treadmill

It’s more to augment what’s already being done at the animal’s regular veterinarian,” says Sayre.

And maybe you’ve never heard of something like that before — acupuncture for dogs? A doggy chiropractor or an underwater treadmill — but what Dr. Sayre is really trying to provide is healing for the animals and education for the owners.

“I always get people who are completely shocked when or maybe their parents are shocked that something like this actually exists for animals but I mean it makes sense, I mean it exists for people so why couldn’t it exist for animals,” says Sayre.

Jane Zajaczkowski has been bringing her dogs to Zen Pet For as long as they’ve been open.

“She’s fabulous! She’s just very knowledgeable and easy to work with…down to earth,” says Zajaczkowski when speaking on Dr. Sayre’s practice and expertise.

Today her dog Scooter is hitting the underwater treadmill as he’s recovering from a recent surgery.

“It helps them with lots of things um he had surgery years ago he had a joint replacement because he was an agility dog so now that he’s getting older, he’s 16 he has arthritis and so this helps him, helps his muscles, and helps his joints feel better,” says Zajaczkowski.

She says many dog owners would do anything to give their Pets a longer pain-free life.

“The services are great and they’re not really available in a lot of places and um well if you want your dog to be healthy and live a long life and not be in a lot of pain it’s worth it,” Zajaczkowski. “They need to take care of their bodies as well, so this is one way to do that keep ’em healthy.”

And that’s the reasoning behind it all — Dr. Sayre wants to help our pets have the best quality of life for as long as they can.

“Be a positive force and an advocate for animals and make people realize that their dog isn’t getting old, that maybe their dog is in pain and needs help to get moving again,” says Dr. Sayre.