ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Make this Valentine’s Day a little extra special with some of these cute, festive ideas from Holly Doan of Martin’s.

The first idea is starting with breakfast. Kick off the special day with morning fun with your little chefs. Holly says incorporating the kids is always a great way to encourage them, because they usually want to eat what they’ve made. Here is a great Valentine’s breakfast for little ones. You can make adorable lovebug pancakes but cutting out some simple shapes and adding small touches for detail.

Holly’s recipe for homemade pop hearts are an awesome spin on a store bought pop-tart, only you can easily make them yourself. Holly takes pre-made pie crust and cuts small heart shapes using a cookie cutter. She adds a small dab, or teaspoon of your favorite jam or peanut butter, and then seals the tart by placing another piece of crust on top and pressing down the sides with a fork. She adds a light egg wash to the top to give it a shiny look after baking. Once the tarts are out of the oven, you can add icing to the top and decorate with sprinkles.

Next up is a special dinner idea for your sweetheart, and who doesn’t love a little surf and turf. Holly says you can make dinner at home feel fancy, but it can still be quick, easy, and affordable.

Holly says for your proteins, you want to select a steak that is lean. She says look for cuts that have the name “round” or “loin” in the name. For example, your sirloins, tenderloins, and top rounds. She says you want to keep portion sizes in mind. Typically the rule of thumb is no bigger than your fist or a deck of cards.

For the surf, Holly chose salmon. Salmon is a great source of heart healthy omega-3 fatty acids. Excellent source of vitamin D.

An idea for some sweet treats would be some grab and go chocolate covered strawberries. You can easily pick these up at your local Martin’s (available starting 2/12).

For the chocolate lovers you can make a healthier choice with Boar’s head chocolate hummus and fresh fruit. Holly also brought along some red wine chocolate lava cakes which pair well with a nice red wine.

Red Wine Lava Cakes:

3 oz. bittersweet chocolate

4 tablespoons butter

1 tablespoon red wine

2 large eggs + 1 additional egg yolk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

¼ teaspoon salt

6 tablespoons powdered sugar

5 tablespoons flour

1 tablespoon Dutch-process cocoa powder

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees

Break up chocolate into a microwave safe bowl

Add butter and heat on high for 1 minute

Stir and repeat heating at 15 second intervals if needed until melted

Whisk in remaining ingredients

Pour ¼ cup batter into 5 greased muffin cups

Bake for 8-10 minutes

Let cool for 2 minutes, then pop out and top with sauce

Sauce: