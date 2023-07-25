ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Looking for some easy ways to spice up your summer produce? Shanna Shultz, who is a dietician with Martin’s/Giant Food Stores has some affordable tips and recipes that will bring the heat to seasonal dips, dishes, and desserts.

  1. Ways to bring the heat
    • Peppers (explain the Scoville scale)
    • Spices and sauces
  1. Let’s take these 5 seasonal produce items from simple to spicy!
    • Watermelon à Chili Lime Watermelon Slices
    • Peaches à Peachy Sweet and Spicy Guacamole
    • Cornà Fiery Corn on the Cob
    • Zucchini à Zesty Zucchini Bread
    • Cucumberà Cucumber Jalapeno Mocktail/Cocktail