ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Looking for some easy ways to spice up your summer produce? Shanna Shultz, who is a dietician with Martin’s/Giant Food Stores has some affordable tips and recipes that will bring the heat to seasonal dips, dishes, and desserts.
- Ways to bring the heat
- Peppers (explain the Scoville scale)
- Spices and sauces
- Let’s take these 5 seasonal produce items from simple to spicy!
- Watermelon à Chili Lime Watermelon Slices
- Peaches à Peachy Sweet and Spicy Guacamole
- Cornà Fiery Corn on the Cob
- Zucchini à Zesty Zucchini Bread
- Cucumberà Cucumber Jalapeno Mocktail/Cocktail