Sponsored Content by the Howard Fire Company

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with George Demchak, supporting member and founder of the Howard Fire Department Punkin’ Chunkin’ Festival, and Tyler Krape, a firefighter with the Howard Fire Department to talk about the 12th annual Howard Fire Company Punkin’ Chunkin’ Festival.

The event will be held on Saturday, October 22, 2022, from 10 AM to 5 PM at the Bald Eagle State Park in Howard, Centre County. This memorable event draws in hundreds of people from all over Pennsylvania and the surrounding areas. There will be food vendors, craft vendors, hayrides, a pie-eating contest, mini-launchers, and Punkin’ Chunkin’. Launching Teams include catapults, trebuchets, torsion, human-powered & air cannons!

It’s free admission and free parking. Donations accepted will benefit the Howard Fire Company. The Howard Volunteer Fire Company “provides fire, rescue, and EMS quick response services to Howard Borough, Howard, Marion, and Curtin Townships as well as mutual aid to surrounding areas in Center County, PA. Less than 50% of the fire company’s annual revenue comes from taxes, and the remainder of the annual budget comes from fundraisers and donations from the communities [they] serve.”