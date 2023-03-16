Sponsored Content by Tyrone Events and Promotions

Join Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner, Morgan Koziar, and Meteorologist Christy Shields for all the fun activities happening March 16, 2023, through March 19, 2023, in Tyrone, Blair County. Hosts Rebecca Petner and Morgan Koziar will light the shamrock Friday evening to kick off Irish Heritage Weekend.

Meteorologist Christy Shields will lead the parade on Saturday, March 18, 2023, as Parade Marshal. For more details, follow Tyrone Events and Promotions on Facebook.