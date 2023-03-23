Sponsored Content by 21st Century Cyber Charter School

Serving Pennsylvania students in grades 6th through 12th, 21st Century Cyber Charter School (21CCCS) provides a unique blend of a rigorous, personalized curriculum, highly qualified instructional staff, and a supportive educational community.

Their top-performing Pennsylvania cyber charter school students thrive in a virtual learning environment and have been very successful, according to state standards.

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with Dr. Matthew R. Flannery from 21CCCS to hear what makes their public cyber school so special.

More about 21st Century Cyber Charter School:

“It’s school built around YOU.

Upon graduating from 21CCCS, our students who are now moving on from online schooling programs and into the adult world, are fully prepared for their next step. This could mean continuing their education at a two or four-year college or university, perfecting their skills through a vocational certification, or joining the workforce. No matter what they choose, the rigorous and high-quality cyber charter school programs offered by 21CCCS has given them the education that’s needed to succeed in today’s world.”

Follow 21st Century Cyber Charter School on Facebook!

If you have any questions call 877-Web-Cyber or 484-875-5400 or click here.