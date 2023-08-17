Sponsored by 360 Wellness

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Have you heard of the new health trend with IV drip therapy? A new facility in Altoona called ‘360 Wellness’ offers a wide variety of health treatments and services to help you stay on track and feel like the best version of yourself. The team at 360 Wellness stopped by to talk about their treatments and why they brought their facility to Altoona.

Alexandra DeGol is a nurse practioner with 360 Wellness, she trained under Physicians Assistant Vincent Capone. Together the two make up a team of staff that work at the facility to give clients the best treatments for their health journey and body.

360 Wellness was started as a way to fill the voids in our medical community, to change lives, to get to the root cause of patients medical issues and not just prescribe medications to mask symptoms.

The facility offers a series of treatments like Vitamin IVs, Intramuscular injections, Medical weight loss, AviClear Acne Device, Infrared Sauna, Men’s Health and more!

The benefits of the treatments go on and on. Alex says it’s really all about “preventative medicine.”

If you’re wondering what the process of an IV drip is like – it’s pretty simple. There is an email sent to you, there are a few forms you fill out you come in, an small needle with a plastic catheter is inserted into your arm, the needle is removed the small plastic catheter stays in place and is secured for about 45 minutes to 1 hour. The IV is mixed in a sterile mixing room and then it is hooked up to your IV site and runs in over 45 minutes.

360 Wellness offers a variety of different IV Drips that can help with migraines/pain, immunity, weight loss, and boosting energy.

If you’re not sure what drip is the right drip for you, their team reviews the medical intake forms and medications the patient is taking and their staff is very knowledgeable regarding all of the IV vitamins and supplements and how they can help with specific conditions.

360 Wellness is located at 905 Logan Blvd. For more information call (814) 667-5820 or click here to learn more.