ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Get ready for this week’s homestand games. Grab your peanuts and cracker jacks for the Altoona Curve as they take on the Akron Rubber Ducks from Tuesday, May 9, 2023, through Sunday, May 14, 2023.

Studio 814 hosts Rebecca Petner and Morgan Koziar chat with Mike Kessling, Director of Marketing, Promotions, & Special Events at the Altoona Curve, and Loco to hear about some exciting this happening in Curve PA this week!

Tuesday, May 9th at 6 pm

Game Highlight: Salute to the Public Domain Night

You don’t need rights if it’s in the public domain. Join us for the greatest public domain hits where we don’t need anybody’s permission

Wednesday, May 10th at 11 am

Game Highlight: Education Day

Education Days at PNG Field allow students and teachers the chance to put down their pencils and pick up their gloves to catch a fun-filled matinee game with the Curve.

Thursday, May 11th at 6 pm

Game Highlight: Tyler’s Amazing Balancing Act

Tyler and his Amazing Balancing Act return to PNG Field! Watch as he balances wheelbarrows, bikes, ladders and so much more on his face all game long

Friday, May 12th at 6 pm

Game Highlight: 50s Night

Listen up, Daddy-O, we’re turning the ballpark into a sock hop. Wear your best 50s threads and stick around for 50s themed fireworks

Saturday, May 13th at 4 pm

Game Highlight: Halloween at the Ballpark

Things are about to get spooky at PNG Field. Wear your best costume to enter into a costume contest! We’ll have three age groups and prizes for the winners.

Sunday, May 14th at 1 pm

Game Highlight: Mother’s Day

Take mom out to the ballpark for a Mother’s Day matinee celebration!

Promotion: Silicone Wine Cup Giveaway

A giveaway for just the ladies on this Mother’s Day | Presented By Seven Mountains Winery | First 500 women