BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Bedford County Humane Society is a non-profit animal welfare organization located in South Central Pennsylvania. It’s a no-kill shelter for all breeds of dogs and cats.

The Bedford County Humane Society “rescues abused and neglected dogs and cats and rehabilitates them mentally and physically in order to place them with the best new family.”

River is dog, cat, and kid-friendly. She is 8-years-old! She loves to play ball. She may be older but she’s definitely spunky.

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner chats with Kathy Ramsey and Alex Barenbregge from the Bedford County Humane Society about River, and why volunteering at the humane society is so important.

BCHS is in need of volunteers and staff. If you have any time in your day and would like to volunteer by walking a pup, call the shelter at 814-623-8968.