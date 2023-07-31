Sponsored Content by the Altoona Curve
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Get ready for this week’s homestand games. Grab your peanuts and cracker jacks for the Altoona Curve as they take on the Richmond Flying Squirrels from August 1, 2023, through August 6, 2023.
Studio 814 hosts Rebecca Petner chats with Mike Kessling, Director of Marketing, Promotions, & Special Events at the Altoona Curve to hear about all of the exciting promotions happening in Curve PA this week! Head out to a game this week for some baseball, ballpark eats, and of course, to get a photo with Loco!
August 1, 2023
Game Highlight: 80s Night
This game is going to be totally tubular! Wear your most radical 80s-themed outfit, tease that hair, and stick around for some gnarly fireworks
Postgame FIREWORKS
Game Highlight: 2-For-Tuesday
Tickets, small popcorn AND hot dogs are all buy 1, get 1 FREE. Please note, tickets can only be purchased in even quantities.
August 2, 2023
Game Highlight: Why Not Wednesday
Enjoy a $6 select wine and 50-cent boneless wings
Game Highlight: UPMC Health Plan Member Appreciation Night
August 3, 2023
Game Highlight: Paul Coffey Appearance
Retired professional hockey player & Pittsburgh Penguin, Paul Coffey, is making an appearance at PNG Field. Purchase your VIP ticket package to secure your meet and greet with the 4-time Stanley Cup champion!
August 4, 2023
Game Highlight: Super-Villain Night
Heroes get all of the attention, so for tonight, let’s celebrate the best baddies in the biz
Promotion: The Joker Bobblehead Giveaway
For the first time in Curve, PA, darkness has fallen and a villain takes over. | Presented By Nuts For You | First 1,000 fans
August 5, 2023
Game Highlight: Colonial Night
Celebrate the days when America was young with powdered wigs and unfair taxes as we go way back to the 1700s
Colonial-themed Postgame FIREWORKS
August 6, 2023
Game Highlight): Allegheny Yinzers Game
Jeet jet? Head on down to the ballpark and grab yourself a Curve Burger and a pop and enjoy a Yinzers game n’at. Deep fried mini pierogis also available!