Sponsored Content by the Altoona Curve

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Get ready for this week’s homestand games. Grab your peanuts and cracker jacks for the Altoona Curve as they take on the Richmond Flying Squirrels from August 1, 2023, through August 6, 2023.

Studio 814 hosts Rebecca Petner chats with Mike Kessling, Director of Marketing, Promotions, & Special Events at the Altoona Curve to hear about all of the exciting promotions happening in Curve PA this week! Head out to a game this week for some baseball, ballpark eats, and of course, to get a photo with Loco!

August 1, 2023

Game Highlight: 80s Night

This game is going to be totally tubular! Wear your most radical 80s-themed outfit, tease that hair, and stick around for some gnarly fireworks

Postgame FIREWORKS

Game Highlight: 2-For-Tuesday

Tickets, small popcorn AND hot dogs are all buy 1, get 1 FREE. Please note, tickets can only be purchased in even quantities.

August 2, 2023

Game Highlight: Why Not Wednesday

Enjoy a $6 select wine and 50-cent boneless wings

Game Highlight: UPMC Health Plan Member Appreciation Night

August 3, 2023

Game Highlight: Paul Coffey Appearance

Retired professional hockey player & Pittsburgh Penguin, Paul Coffey, is making an appearance at PNG Field. Purchase your VIP ticket package to secure your meet and greet with the 4-time Stanley Cup champion!

August 4, 2023

Game Highlight: Super-Villain Night

Heroes get all of the attention, so for tonight, let’s celebrate the best baddies in the biz

Promotion: The Joker Bobblehead Giveaway

For the first time in Curve, PA, darkness has fallen and a villain takes over. | Presented By Nuts For You | First 1,000 fans

August 5, 2023

Game Highlight: Colonial Night

Celebrate the days when America was young with powdered wigs and unfair taxes as we go way back to the 1700s

Colonial-themed Postgame FIREWORKS

August 6, 2023

Game Highlight): Allegheny Yinzers Game

Jeet jet? Head on down to the ballpark and grab yourself a Curve Burger and a pop and enjoy a Yinzers game n’at. Deep fried mini pierogis also available!