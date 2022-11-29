Sponsored Content by Tyrone Events and Promotions

TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Tyrone Chamber of Commerce committee specializes in developing events and promotions for the Greater Tyrone Area. To ring in the holidays, Tyrone Events and Promotions is hosting their annual “A Yuletyme Christmas Celebration” with family-friendly events starting Friday, December 2, 2022. Sue Griep from Tyrone Events and Promotions stops by Studio 814 with Father Christmas to chat about this year’s holiday extravaganza. Santa also tells hosts Rebecca Petner and Morgan Koziar which list they are on — Naughty or Nice!

Friday, December 2, 2022

4 pm-9 pm carriage rides (preregister on Eventbrite)

5 pm “Spirit of Christmas” at the Brew

5:15 pm music by the Altoona Brass Collective at Hotel City Park

4 pm-8 pm Cookie Crawl

5 pm-7 pm Soup Sampling

6 pm Yuletyme Tree Lighting

6 pm-8 pm visits with Santa at the Country Cabin

6:15 pm music by POPS Extension at Hotel city park

Saturday, December 3, 2022

8 am-10 am sweets with Santa at Bake Shop Bakes

9 am-4 pm Holiday Craft Fair at the Armory

2 pm Yuletyme Christmas parade with Parade Marshal WTAJ’s Maggie Smolka

3 pm vintage Christmas tree making at Studio Nine 54

5 pm-8 pm carriage rides (preregister on Eventbrite)

Sunday, December 4th

12 pm-2 pm ornament making at Chellz Dreams

1 pm-4 pm Christmas Church Tours

Friday, December 16th

5 pm-8 pm carriage rides (preregister on Eventbrite)

8 pm “The Polar Express” movie at the Armory

For more information, head over to Tyrone Events and Promotions on Facebook.