Sponsored Content by Everest Medical Weight Loss

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — New Year, New You! Make 2023 the year you achieve your weight loss and health goals. Everest Medical Weight Loss in Altoona is ready to help!

Dr. Alan Kanouff, a pulmonologist in the 814, started Everest Medical Weight Loss to help change lives in a positive way. Dr. Kanouff says that many of the patients he treats have issues due to weight and that’s why he wanted to find a way to help them lose the excess weight and keep it off.

Everest Medical Weight Loss is a weight loss clinic located in Altoona, Blair County. They specialize in helping patients lose weight with medications, diet, and exercise. Dr. Kanouff talks about the UltraSlim red light therapy that can help you achieve your goals even faster.

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with Dr. Kanouff to hear about combination packages where patients are seeing great results — patients get 6 UltraSlim treatments and they also get 6 appointments with the nurse practitioner on staff. The nurse practitioner works with patients to find FDA-approved medicines that combined with the UltraSlim red light therapy can help both men and women reach their goals.

The UltraSlim uses a special patented type of light to stimulate and shrink fat cells. The treated fat cells respond by opening temporary pores in the cell membrane and emptying the fat cell contents, releasing all of that stubborn fat you just can’t seem to get rid of, without dieting or exercise. Diet and exercise can enhance the effects as well as allow you to tone areas.

Kanouff says patients can lose 2 inches after just their first treatment.

Everest Medical Weight Loss is inviting patients to come and try out Red light therapy at a discounted price of $50. This includes an 8-minute trial of the red light on the stomach with powerful results. It also includes a personalized body contouring assessment. They will explain to you why this is the therapy you want to invest in. Call 814-283-4655 to schedule an appointment today.

The before-and-after photos really tell the story. Dr. Kanouff and his wife Melody are local to Central Pennsylvania and love the area and the people.

Red light therapy has also been used to help treat pain and inflammation for many years, says Kanouff. In fact, there are many studies on the beneficial effects it has on inflammation which in turn, helps with pain relief. The effect for many can be instant.