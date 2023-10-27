Sponsored Content by ADARA Psychiatric Mental Health

DUNCANSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with Laura O’Farrell from ADARA Psychiatric Mental Health.

ABOUT ADARA PSYCHIATRIC MENTAL HEALTH:

ADARA Psychiatric Mental Health believes every patient deserves a dedicated team behind them. This includes highly trained health professionals, dual board-certified nurse practitioners – in primary care, and mental health, medical office assistants, and front office staff. From check-in to check-out, we treat each patient with dignity, expertise, and respect. We offer a stress-free, caring environment. At ADARA we provide a culture of caring and acceptance. You are not just a number.

We offer :

Testing, diagnosis, and treatment of illness

Prescriptions

Telemedicine

MAT

Therapy ( coming soon )

Referral to outside resources ( Case management, Peer Support ).

** Integrated Primary Care coming soon **

Our mental health team specializes in many subjects and mental health conditions, including, depression, anxiety, bipolar disorders, trauma, PTSD, grief, LGBTQ issues, ADHD, and schizophrenia. Click here to contact them today!

