DUNCANSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with Laura O’Farrell from ADARA Psychiatric Mental Health and Licensed Professional Counselor, Maryjo Baum, to talk about therapy sessions at ADARA and navigating stress during the holidays. ADARA is now accepting therapy & medication management patients. Call them at 814-693-1415.

ABOUT ADARA PSYCHIATRIC MENTAL HEALTH:

ADARA Psychiatric Mental Health believes every patient deserves a dedicated team behind them. This includes highly trained health professionals, dual board-certified nurse practitioners – in primary care, and mental health, medical office assistants, and front office staff. From check-in to check-out, they treat each patient with dignity, expertise, and respect. They offer a stress-free, caring environment. At ADARA they provide a culture of caring and acceptance. You are not just a number.

ADARA offers:

Testing, diagnosis, and treatment of illness

Prescriptions

Telemedicine

MAT

Therapy

Referral to outside resources (Case management, Peer Support)

Their mental health team specializes in many subjects and mental health conditions, including, depression, anxiety, bipolar disorders, trauma, PTSD, grief, LGBTQ issues, ADHD, and schizophrenia. Click here to contact them today!