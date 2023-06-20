Sponsored Content by the Altoona Curve

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Get ready for this week’s homestand games. Grab your peanuts and cracker jacks for the Altoona Curve as they take on the Bowie Baysox from Tuesday, June 20, 2023, through Sunday, June 25, 2023.

Studio 814 hosts Rebecca Petner chats with Mike Kessling, Director of Marketing, Promotions, & Special Events at the Altoona Curve to hear about all of the exciting promotions happening in Curve PA this week! Head out to a game this week for some baseball, ballpark eats, and of course, to get a photo with Loco!

June 20th

Game Highlight: 2-For-Tuesday

Tickets, small popcorn AND hot dogs are all buy 1, get 1 FREE. Please note, tickets can only be purchased in even quantities.

Game Highlight: Digital Blocks That You Mine Night

Who doesn’t love a good 8-bit theme night? You won’t have to dig hard to find one.

June 21st at 4:30 pm (doubleheader)

Game Highlight: Why Not Wednesday

Deals aplenty at the ballpark today! Enjoy a $6 select wine, 50-cent boneless wings, free play in the WIC Kids’ Zone and pick up free ticket vouchers at Five Star Mitsubishi

Game Highlight: Redd Up Night

Sometimes the ballpark can get messy. So tonight we’re going to “redd up” PNG Field and give away some of the stuff we have lying around

June 22nd

Game Highlight: David Bowie-themed Postgame FIREWORKS

Game Highlight: Thirstday

Grab dinner and drinks for the whole family with our Thirstday deals! Tonight’s specials are $3 Miller Lite drafts, $2 sodas and $1 Juniata brand Kunzler hot dogs. | Presented By Q94

Game Highlight: Beef Night themed trivia Presented By PA Beef Council

June 23rd

Promotion: T-Shirt Giveaway for the First 1,000 fans

Game Highlight: Scottish Sassenach Night

Celebrate everybody’s favorite standing stones as we honor Scotland at PNG Field

June 24th

Game Highlight: Dwier Brown Appearance

If you build it, they will come. Field of Dreams actor, Dwier Brown, is coming to PNG Field. Purchase your VIP ticket package to secure your meet and greet | Presented By Stuckey Automotive

June 25th at 6pm

Game Highlight: 60s Night

Get ready for a groovy night at the ballpark. If you don’t dress up and you miss out on 60s-themed fireworks, it’s not our fault if you feel bummed out.