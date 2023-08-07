Sponsored Content by the Altoona Curve

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Curve is back this week with a special rebranding announcement.

Now introducing for one week only, the Altoona Pizzas! From Aug. 8 to 13, the Curve will be recognizing Altoona’s very own slice of Italy. The uniforms are inspired by the original Altoona Hotel recipe featuring a true Altoona Pizza design packed with tomato sauce, sliced green bell peppers, salami and American cheese all topped on a Sicilian-style pizza dough base.

Learn more about the rebranding from the Altoona Curve to the Altoona Pizzas in the video above!

Take a look at this week’s other promotions.

Tuesday, August 8

Our postgame fireworks show will be set to the music of regional artists who will be invited to submit original songs to be included in the playlist.

Friday, August 11

The Altoona Pizzas celebrate the rich history of Blair County and the surrounding areas with fun on-field games, headshots and more on Local History Night.

Saturday, August 12

We’ll be highlighting the hidden (or not-so-hidden) talents of our fans with Altoona’s Got Talent!

Jersey Auction

Our Altoona Pizzas jerseys will be auctioned off via LiveSource only with proceeds benefiting Blair County Suicide Prevention Task Force, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and Blair County System of Care. The auction will open on August 8 at 9 a.m. and conclude at 8:30 p.m. on August 13, our final Altoona Pizzas game. The jerseys will be washed, autographed, and winners will be contacted when they are ready for pick-up or shipping.

Altoona Pizzas Merchandise

Rep the Altoona Pizzas proudly with a variety of merchandise featuring t-shirts, hats and stickers.