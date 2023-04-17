ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Get ready for this week’s homestand games. Grab your peanuts and cracker jacks for the Altoona Curve as they take on the Bowie Baysox Tuesday, April 18, 2023, through Sunday, April 23, 2023.

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner chats with Mike Kessling, Director of Marketing, Promotions, & Special Events at the Altoona Curve and of course, Loco stops by the studio with all of his shenanigans.

Tuesday, April 18th at 6 PM

Game Highlight: Jackie Robinson Ticket Special

In honor of Jackie Robinson Day, all bleacher tickets are 42 cents. This deal is valid online, over the phone and at the box office for both the Weis First Base Bleachers & UPMC Health Plan Outfield Bleachers.

Game Highlight: 2-For-Tuesday

Tickets, small popcorn AND hot dogs are all buy 1, get 1 FREE. Please note, tickets can only be purchased in even quantities. | Presented By Breezeline

Wednesday, April 19th at 11 AM

Game Highlight: Education Day

Education Days at PNG Field allow students and teachers the chance to put down their pencils and pick up their gloves to catch a fun-filled matinee game with the Curve.

Thursday, April 20th at 6 PM

Game Highlight: Dynamo Dogs

One of the most storied dog acts in circus history will be at PNG Field to entertain the whole family | Presented By Stuckey Automotive

Game Highlight: Thirstday

Grab dinner and drinks for the whole family with our Thirstday deals! Tonight’s specials are $3 Miller Lite drafts, $2 sodas and $1 Juniata brand Kunzler hot dogs. | Presented By Q94

Game Highlight: Curve Concert Series

Head to the Budweiser Party Deck to catch some live, pregame music from John Peacefire | Presented By Unlimited Cycle Center

Friday, April 21st at 6 PM

Game Highlight: Finally FriYAY

Kick off your weekend at the ballpark with live music & FUN | Presented By PA Lottery

Game Highlight: Autism Acceptance Night

We’ll be operating at reduced audio throughout the stadium in recognition of sensory issues | Presented By Central PA Autism Community

Saturday, April 22nd at 4 PM

Game Highlight: Teacher Appreciation Night

Join us as we celebrate our area’s finest teachers by recognizing all nominees for our 1st SUMMIT BANK Teachers of the Year program | Presented By 1st SUMMIT BANK

Game Highlight: Book Drive

In conjunction with our Teacher Appreciation Night, we’ll also be hosting a Book Drive to benefit low-income elementary students. Donations of NEW books can be dropped off at the gates.

Game Highlight: Kids Run the Bases

Kids 12 and under can line up on the first base side after the game to take a lap around the bases

Sunday, April 23rd at 1 PM

Game Highlight: Allegheny Yinzers Game

Jeet jet? Head on down to the ballpark and grab yourself a Curve Burger and a pop and enjoy a Yinzers game n’at. Deep fried mini pierogis also available! | Presented By Keller Engineers